Raiders vs. Ravens: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The NFL season is back and Las Vegas will host the first Monday Night Football game of the year. The Raiders will take on the Baltimore Ravens in what promises to be a fun AFC battle. To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this matchup:

What: Baltimore Ravens (0-0) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-0)

When: Monday, September 13 at 8:00 p.m. E.T.

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Radio: 95.7

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders +3.5

Referee: Shawn Smith

Announcing Crew: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, and Louis Riddick

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.