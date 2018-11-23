Raiders vs. Ravens live stream: Watch 2018 NFL Week 12 game online
The Raiders (2-8) are trying to get on their first win streak of their year Sunday when they face the Ravens (5-5) in Baltimore.
A familiar face will be on the other side when the Raiders line up against wide receiver Michael Crabtree. And a new face will be under center when Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson gets the ball.
Can Derek Carr out-play Jackson? Will Daniel Carlson play hero again? We're about to find out.
Here's how to watch Sunday's Raiders-Ravens NFL game online.
Start time: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. PT
TV channel: CBS
Raiders live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial