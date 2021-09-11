Raiders vs Ravens final injury report: G Richie Incognito OUT with calf injury

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jon Gruden has been hopeful left guard Richie Incognito would be ready to go for the Raiders’ season opener on Monday Night. He won’t be. The veteran guard has not practiced for three weeks and is now officially OUT for their game against the Ravens.

Replacing Incognito at left guard will be second-year man John Simpson who the team selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Clemson. Simpson will make his third career start.

Safety Roderic Teamer is doubtful for the game. He is primarily a special teams player which means his absence could explain why the team brought back Dallin Leavitt after waiving him last week. Leavitt will also be the backup at free safety behind rookie Tre’von Moehrig.

Along with several Ravens players who landed on injured reserve this week, they will also be without DE Derek Wolfe who is down with back and hip injuries. LB Daelin Hayes (knee) and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) are Questionable.

Recommended Stories

  • Cardinals put Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve, sign Kylie Fitts to active roster

    Cardinals linebacker Dennis Gardeck was on track to play in the season opener after tearing his ACL last season, but a hand injury in practice this week got in the way. Gardeck was ruled out on Friday and the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve on Saturday. He will miss at least three games as [more]

  • Raiders rule out Richie Incognito

    Raiders coach Jon Gruden said earlier Saturday that he didn’t expect offensive guard Richie Incognito to play Monday night. The team has made it official, ruling out Incognito. Incognito has a calf injury but should return next week against Pittsburgh. The Raiders will start John Simpson at left guard in Incognito’s. Simpson, a fourth-round pick [more]

  • Jaguars elevate Devin Smith to active roster

    A key former Ohio State player possibly will be in uniform when former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer makes his debut as an NFL head coach. The Jaguars have elevated receiver Devin Smith to the roster from the practice squad. Meyer’s team also elevated defensive back Brandon Rusnack, who played college football for Mi-Mi-Mi-that team [more]

  • Who the experts are taking in Chargers vs. Washington

    Who are the experts taking in the Week 1 battle between the Chargers and Washington?

  • Titans sign Michael Badgley after placing Sam Ficken on IR

    The Titans have a new kicker. The team signed Michael Badgley to the active roster, placing kicker Sam Ficken on injured reserve Saturday. Badgley signed with the Titans’ practice squad Friday after Ficken was added to the injury report with a groin injury. The Titans also signed kicker Randy Bullock to the practice squad. Badgley [more]

  • Raiders vs Ravens Friday injury report: Ravens suffer string of serious injuries

    Raiders vs Ravens Friday injury report: Ravens suffer string of serious injuries

  • Washington vs. Chargers: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 1

    These four key matchups could go a long way in determining the outcome of this Week 1 matchup.

  • Ravens tight end Nick Boyle headed for injured reserve as he works to ‘get his knee right’

    The Ravens will move tight end Nick Boyle to short-term injured reserve as he works to “get his knee right,” coach John Harbaugh said Friday. Boyle practiced last week, and the Ravens hoped he might be ready for game action sooner rather than later, but he was a nonparticipant Wednesday and Thursday. Harbaugh said he could return for Week 4 against the Denver Broncos or Week 5 against the ...

  • Saints roster moves: Aldrick Rosas called up for Week 1 vs. Packers

    Good news, everyone: the Saints have a kicker for Week 1 after elevating Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad. Catch up on the latest roster moves:

  • Seahawks promote one player from practice squad, release another

    The Seattle Seahawks have made a couple of moves ahead of tomorrow's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

  • Derek Wolfe out, Jimmy Smith questionable for Monday night

    The biggest injury news of the week for the Ravens isn’t included on their injury report for Monday night’s game against the Raiders, but it does include word about another player who will be out of action for the AFC North club. Defensive end Derek Wolfe has been ruled out with back and hip injuries. [more]

  • DeSean Jackson says he's 100% healthy, ready to run for Rams

    DeSean Jackson first played for Sean McVay back in 2014, when Jackson was a Pro Bowl receiver in his prime and McVay was an upstart rookie offensive coordinator in Washington. “What I’ve been as impressed with as anything is I’m seeing the same player,” the Los Angeles Rams' head coach said. The Rams uniformly love what they've seen in practice from the 34-year-old Jackson, who joined his hometown team to provide its offense with an element it sorely lacked for the last two seasons: Game-breaking, field-stretching pure speed.

  • Oregon defeats Ohio State, 35-28: How it happened in the end

    Oregon's huge 35-28 upset win over Ohio State was a win for the ages. This is how they got it done.

  • Jon Gruden: Richie Incognito unlikely to play Monday night, should return next week

    The Raiders plan to open the season without starting guard Richie Incognito. Coach Jon Gruden said today that Incognito probably won’t play on Monday night against the Ravens as he continues to nurse a calf injury, but he should return for Week Two at Pittsburgh. “I don’t think he’s going to play, but he’s getting [more]

  • No. 7 Notre Dame scores with 1:09 remaining to hold off Toledo's upset bid, 32-29

    The Fighting Irish, who struggled to put away Florida State in overtime in Week 1, need a late touchdown to beat the Rockets in South Bend.

  • Hall of Fame Vikings center Mick Tingelhoff dies at 81

    Mick Tingelhoff, a Vikings center who was one of the best linemen of his generation and an iron man who never missed a game in his 17-year career, has died at the age of 81. Tingelhoff went undrafted out of Nebraska in 1962 but signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent and [more]

  • Patriots elevate Brian Hoyer, Nick Folk for Sunday

    Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said during his Friday press conference that there is “a lot of merit” to the idea of the Patriots elevating veteran kicker Nick Folk from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins and the team has gone ahead with that move. The Patriots announced [more]

  • Week 1 spread update: Jags now 3.5-point favorites vs. Texans

    With less than 24 hours left before the game, the Jags remain the favorites for Sunday's AFC South battle against the Texans, but this time by 3.5 points.

  • Mekhi Becton ‘confused’ by Mike LaFleur’s preseason comments

    Mekhi Becton still isn't sure what Jets OC Mike LaFleur meant when he said he was "going through some things" during the preseason.

  • Oregon vs Ohio State Instant Reaction: 10 Thoughts On The 35-28 Duck Win

    Oregon vs Ohio State Instant Reaction. 10 thoughts on upset win by the Ducks to crank up the season for the Pac-12.