Raiders vs Ravens final injury report: G Richie Incognito OUT with calf injury

Jon Gruden has been hopeful left guard Richie Incognito would be ready to go for the Raiders’ season opener on Monday Night. He won’t be. The veteran guard has not practiced for three weeks and is now officially OUT for their game against the Ravens.

Replacing Incognito at left guard will be second-year man John Simpson who the team selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of Clemson. Simpson will make his third career start.

Safety Roderic Teamer is doubtful for the game. He is primarily a special teams player which means his absence could explain why the team brought back Dallin Leavitt after waiving him last week. Leavitt will also be the backup at free safety behind rookie Tre’von Moehrig.

Along with several Ravens players who landed on injured reserve this week, they will also be without DE Derek Wolfe who is down with back and hip injuries. LB Daelin Hayes (knee) and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) are Questionable.