Raiders vs. Rams live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game online

After a few chaotic days in Napa, the Raiders can finally focus on playing football on Saturday.

Jon Gruden and his Raiders will host the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams at the Coliseum in Oakland.

The two teams know each other well at this point as they spent the week practicing together in Napa. Now, they'll get to play for real.

On Thursday, Gruden noted that many of the Raiders starters would not play on Saturday. So, don't expect to see quarterback Derek Carr or any other stars.

Here's how you can watch the Raiders-Rams live online:

Start time: Saturday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. PT

TV channel: KTVU (FOX)

Raiders live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





