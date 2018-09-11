Raiders vs. Rams LIVE: Score, highlights, analysis of NFL Week 1 game
Second quarter, :10, Raiders 13-10: Nugent drills the 48 yarder to give Oakland the lead back. 13-10 at the half.
Second quarter, :19, 10-10: Big holding penalty pushes the Raiders back to the 40 with just a few ticks left. Richard picks up 5 yards to give Nugent a shot.
Cook has six catches for 113 yards on eight targets. https://t.co/4dWOz2mWuW
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 11, 2018
Second quarter, 2:00, 10-10: Carr running the 2-minute drill. 1st and 10 at their own 35.
GZ's 20-yard FG is good!
All tied up at 10 in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/3TxrDdoAWj
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 11, 2018
Second quarter, 2:43, 10-10: Raiders hold on 3rd and goal from the 5. Zuerlein ties the game with a chip shot. No shank this time for the vet.
Second quarter, 4:12, Raiders 10-7: Rams entire offense is predicated on PI calls on the Raiders in the first half.
Starting off year two with a 💥!
Go ahead, @iamjohnthethird! 👀 pic.twitter.com/FtWGjuRIhQ
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 11, 2018
Second quarter, 4:51, Raiders 10-7: Carr goes for broke. John Johnson III snares it for the Rams for an INT in end zone. LA ball at their own 20 with plenty of time remaining before the half.
Second quarter, 7:55, Raiders 10-7: Carr heating up. Hits Nelson and then his favorite target, Jared Cook. Raiders in Rams territory.
On a big third down, @BIrvin_WVU11 makes a big play.#RaiderNation | #LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/rGWgD2Thns
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2018
Bruuuuuce!
The forced fumble sets up a missed field goal, and it's Raiders ball!#RaiderNation | #LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/44rKKnxnQH
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2018
Second quarter, 10:00, Raiders 10-7: Bruce Irvin strips Goff. Rams recover. Zuerlein pushes the 46 yard field goal wide right.
Second quarter, 10:31, Raiders 10-7: Rams on the move, aided by a huge pass interference call. 3-8 on Raiders 21.
It's good! 10-7, Raiders.#RaiderNation | #LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/VONqUxLuuN
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2018
Second quarter, 12:31, Raiders 10-7: Nugent drills the field goal. Raiders go back up on top.
Second quarter, 14:00, 7-7: Carr to Cook for another big gain. 28 yard toss. Third and goal Raiders from the 9.
First quarter, 0:00, 7-7: On third and long, Carr hits Seth Roberts for a 12 yard pick up and a first to end the quarter. All tied up at the Coliseum after 15 min.
First quarter, 3:00, 7-7: Carr clubbed by Donald. Gives Raiders new life with the 15 yard penalty.
Derek Carr took a shot from Aaron Donald right there....he gets a roughing the passer call.
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 11, 2018
First quarter, 4:53, 7-7: Goff to Gurley for 19-yard td pass. Looked like an end around, but scored a pass. 50 yards in four plays, including three straight completions for Goff.
.@TG3II scores the first #LARams touchdown of the year!#LAvsOAK pic.twitter.com/DL1QfDuGFP
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 11, 2018
Todd Gurley has the ball and is running with it, Raiders have just learned.
— Ray Ratto (@RattoNBCS) September 11, 2018
First quarter, 6:48, Raiders 7-0: Jordy Nelson comes up short on 3rd and 21. Raiders punt from own end zone. Rams return to the 50.
First quarter, 10:23, Raiders 7-0 : Marshawn Lynch goes beast mode up the middle. Takes 11 guys with him into the end zone.
Straight BEAST.
(Via @thecheckdown)
Follow along: https://t.co/Ysp0FSW7FI pic.twitter.com/ml54jHkIi9
— Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) September 11, 2018
First quarter, 13:00, Raiders: Carr with the 45 yard pass to Jared Cook. 9 yard reverse to Amari Cooper. Raiders knocking on the door early.
DC mixes things up at the line, then finds @JaredCook89 for the huge gain.
Marshawn punched it in a few plays later.#RaiderNation | #LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/n80bmWXz4q
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2018
7:20 pm: Kickoff goes through the endzone. Raiders to start at the 20.
7:10 pm: Almost game time in Oakland!
Gruden back in #RaiderNation 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YCr4tGkPM4
— Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) September 11, 2018
Mark Davis getting ready in pre-game. #MNF pic.twitter.com/lG5zsh5XGD
— James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) September 11, 2018
7:00 pm: Rucker in for Carradine.
Raiders say Frostee Rucker will start for Tank Carradine, who is inactive tonight. Expect Fadol Brown to rotate in there...Arden Key should be a situation pass rusher.
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 11, 2018
6:45 pm: Stop! It's Hammer Time at the Coliseum.
.@georgelopez x @MCHammer pic.twitter.com/9gZe7laRG1
— Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) September 11, 2018
.@MCHammer in the house tonight. pic.twitter.com/IcixcLEmgJ
— Raiders on NBCS (@NBCSRaiders) September 11, 2018
6:05 pm: Official inactives and lineup changes:
Inactives and lineup changes: pic.twitter.com/6oGvy3nl6C
— James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) September 11, 2018
6:00 pm: The return of Jon Gruden:
Clocking in. ⏰ #LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/aRlUPnSUsh
— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2018
Raiders inactives: DL Tank Carradine, OT T.J. Clemmings, WR Brandon LaFell, OT Justin Murray, DT Brian Price, CB Nick Nelson, RB DeAndré Washington
— Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 11, 2018
Rams inactives Allen, Barron, Davis, Kelly, Joseph-Day, Young, Smart
— Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) September 11, 2018
5:55 pm: Rams Inactives: Brandon Allen, Mark Barron, Justin Davis, John Kelly, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Trevon Young, Tanzel Smart.
5:30 pm: Welcome in to the NBC Sports California live blog as the Raiders kick off their 2018 NFL schedule against the Los Angeles Rams from the Coliseum. It's a new era of Raiders football as former head coach Jon Gruden returns for his first game back at the helm.
After finishing last season a disappointing 6-10, the Raiders look to start the season on the right foot. They'll draw a tough assignment in the Rams, who finished the 2017 schedule 11-5.
Kickoff is set for 7:15 PST. Follow this live blog for the latest scoring, highlights and analysis throughout the evening.
