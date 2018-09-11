Raiders vs. Rams LIVE: Score, highlights, analysis of NFL Week 1 game

Second quarter, :10, Raiders 13-10: Nugent drills the 48 yarder to give Oakland the lead back. 13-10 at the half.

Second quarter, :19, 10-10: Big holding penalty pushes the Raiders back to the 40 with just a few ticks left. Richard picks up 5 yards to give Nugent a shot.

Cook has six catches for 113 yards on eight targets. https://t.co/4dWOz2mWuW — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 11, 2018

Second quarter, 2:00, 10-10: Carr running the 2-minute drill. 1st and 10 at their own 35.

Second quarter, 2:43, 10-10: Raiders hold on 3rd and goal from the 5. Zuerlein ties the game with a chip shot. No shank this time for the vet.

Second quarter, 4:12, Raiders 10-7: Rams entire offense is predicated on PI calls on the Raiders in the first half.

Starting off year two with a 💥!



Go ahead, @iamjohnthethird! 👀 pic.twitter.com/FtWGjuRIhQ



— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 11, 2018

Second quarter, 4:51, Raiders 10-7: Carr goes for broke. John Johnson III snares it for the Rams for an INT in end zone. LA ball at their own 20 with plenty of time remaining before the half.

Second quarter, 7:55, Raiders 10-7: Carr heating up. Hits Nelson and then his favorite target, Jared Cook. Raiders in Rams territory.

Bruuuuuce!



The forced fumble sets up a missed field goal, and it's Raiders ball!#RaiderNation | #LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/44rKKnxnQH



— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2018

Second quarter, 10:00, Raiders 10-7: Bruce Irvin strips Goff. Rams recover. Zuerlein pushes the 46 yard field goal wide right.

Second quarter, 10:31, Raiders 10-7: Rams on the move, aided by a huge pass interference call. 3-8 on Raiders 21.

Second quarter, 12:31, Raiders 10-7: Nugent drills the field goal. Raiders go back up on top.

Second quarter, 14:00, 7-7: Carr to Cook for another big gain. 28 yard toss. Third and goal Raiders from the 9.

7:10 pm: Almost game time in Oakland!

7:00 pm: Rucker in for Carradine.

Raiders say Frostee Rucker will start for Tank Carradine, who is inactive tonight. Expect Fadol Brown to rotate in there...Arden Key should be a situation pass rusher. — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 11, 2018

6:45 pm: Stop! It's Hammer Time at the Coliseum.

6:05 pm: Official inactives and lineup changes:

Inactives and lineup changes: pic.twitter.com/6oGvy3nl6C — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) September 11, 2018

6:00 pm: The return of Jon Gruden:

Raiders inactives: DL Tank Carradine, OT T.J. Clemmings, WR Brandon LaFell, OT Justin Murray, DT Brian Price, CB Nick Nelson, RB DeAndré Washington — Scott Bair (@BairNBCS) September 11, 2018

Rams inactives Allen, Barron, Davis, Kelly, Joseph-Day, Young, Smart — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) September 11, 2018

5:55 pm: Rams Inactives: Brandon Allen, Mark Barron, Justin Davis, John Kelly, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Trevon Young, Tanzel Smart.

5:30 pm: Welcome in to the NBC Sports California live blog as the Raiders kick off their 2018 NFL schedule against the Los Angeles Rams from the Coliseum. It's a new era of Raiders football as former head coach Jon Gruden returns for his first game back at the helm.

After finishing last season a disappointing 6-10, the Raiders look to start the season on the right foot. They'll draw a tough assignment in the Rams, who finished the 2017 schedule 11-5.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 PST. Follow this live blog for the latest scoring, highlights and analysis throughout the evening.

DC mixes things up at the line, then finds @JaredCook89 for the huge gain.



Marshawn punched it in a few plays later.#RaiderNation | #LARvsOAK pic.twitter.com/n80bmWXz4q



— Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 11, 2018

