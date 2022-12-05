Raiders vs Patriots Week 15 game flexed out of Sunday Night Football

Even with the Raiders’ big win Sunday against the Chargers keeping their slim playoff hopes alive, Monday the NFL removed one of their primetime games. They had been slated to face the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in two weeks. Now that game has been flexed out to a regular Sunday afternoon game.

Raiders vs Patriots will now be played at 1:05pm Pacific time (4:05pm ET).

Moving into the Sunday Night Football slot will be the Washington Commanders vs the New York Giants.

It’s a bit of a strange move by the NFL. If only because the Commanders vs Giants game doesn’t really seem like a big upgrade.

The Raiders (5-7) and Patriots (6-6) are currently sitting at 3rd and 4th in their respective division and 10th and 8th in the playoff order.

The Giants and Commanders are currently sitting at 3rd and 4th in their division and are 6th and 8th in the playoff order.

The intrigue before was obvious. It was the Patriots vs a bunch of ex-Patriots coaches, players, and execs. Now I suppose the draw is that it’s division rivals.

