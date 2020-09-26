Raiders vs. Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL Week 3 game online, on TV

How to watch Raiders vs. Patriots game online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders have a chance to start the 2020 season 3-0, but first, they'll have to beat quarterback Cam Newton and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Coach Jon Gruden and the Raiders are off to a strong start, with wins over the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints already on the résumé. But in Week 3, Las Vegas will have to do it without first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs and right tackle Trent Brown, who both will be out due to injury.

New England is coming off a heartbreaking loss in Seattle to the Seahawks on "Sunday Night Football," but Newton hasn't shown much rust after missing nearly all of the 2019 season. It will be Gruden's first time coaching the Raiders in New England since the infamous tuck rule game during the 2001 NFL Playoffs.

Here's how to watch Raiders-Patriots in Week 3:

When: Sunday, Sept. 27 at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial