After a nice long bye week, the Raiders will be back in action Sunday as they visit Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Jon Gruden and Co. are coming off an impressive win across the pond, as they took down the Chicago Bears in a 24-21 win, in part through a 97-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter that rookie tailback Josh Jacobs punctuated with a leaping finish over the Bears' punishing front seven.

The Packers are on a short week, having just won a controversial Monday Night Football game over the Detroit Lions in Week 6.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Both teams will be without No. 1 receivers, as Tyrell Williams and Davante Adams will miss Sunday's game due to injury.

[RELATED: Why Worley's versatility is key for Raiders vs. Packers]

Here's how you can watch Raiders-Packers:

Start time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV channel: CBS (KPIX)

Raiders live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





Raiders vs. Packers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 7 game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area