The familiar confines of the Coliseum have been unfamiliar to the Raiders for over a month.

The Silver and Black have not played in Oakland since losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 15, going 2-3 in over a month away from the East Bay. Starting Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the Raiders will play three home games in a span of two weeks.

Sunday's game against the Lions kicks off a stretch in which the Raiders can gain serious ground in the AFC playoff race. The Lions (3-3-1), Los Angeles Chargers (3-5) and Cincinnati Bengals (0-8) will come to Oakland between Sunday and Nov. 17, and the Raiders can set themselves up for a meaningful December if they win (at least) two of three. Oakland will need to beat Detroit first on Sunday, though.

Here's how to watch the Raiders-Lions Week 9 game live online and on TV:

Start time: Sunday, Nov. 3, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TV channel: FOX (KTVU)

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





Raiders vs. Lions live stream: How to watch NFL Week 9 game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area