Raiders vs. Jets live stream: How to watch NFL Week 12 game online

The Raiders are on the verge of something they haven't done since 2016.

Oakland currently is riding a three-game winning streak, and the Silver and Black has not won four straight games since rattling off a six-game winning streak three seasons ago. That, coincidentally, was the last time the Raiders made it to the NFL playoffs.

Standing in the way of the Raiders' fourth straight win are the hapless New York Jets. Gang Green is riding a two-game winning streak after beating NFC East also-rans in Washington and the Giants, but New York is 3-3 since quarterback Sam Darnold returned from a bout with mononucleosis.

If the Raiders are looking for an omen on their playoff path, they will play the Jets seven years and two days after former New York QB Mark Sanchez's infamous butt fumble.

Here's how to watch the Raiders-Jets Week 12 game online and on TV:

Start time: Sunday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. PT

TV Channel: CBS

