This is going to get emotional.

The Raiders will suit up for the final time in Oakland on Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Oakland Coliseum.

The Silver and Black have been in Oakland since moving back from Los Angeles in 1995, but will be moving into their brand-new stadium in Las Vegas to start the 2020 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Raiders are just about out of the playoff chase after a brutal three-game stretch that saw Oakland be outscored 116-33.

Jacksonville enters on a five-game losing streak, having been swiftly defeated 45-10 in Week 14 by the Chargers.

Star rookie Josh Jacobs is expected to play after missing last week's loss to the Titans with a shoulder injury.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Davis discusses end of Raiders' Oakland era]

Here's how you can watch Jaguars-Raiders on Sunday.

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 15, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





Raiders vs. Jaguars live stream: How to watch Week 15 NFL game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area