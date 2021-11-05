Raiders vs. Giants: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Raiders are coming off their Week 8 bye and will take on the New York Giants in Week 9. With the Raiders sitting at 5-2 and a difficult schedule ahead of them, this is a game they must win to keep pace with the best teams in the AFC.

However, the Giants can be a difficult out as they have a tough run defense and can create big plays on offense. Plus, it’s another early kickoff on the east coast for the Raiders. Can they find a way to win a game that they are favored in on the road? It will certainly be a big test.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this interconference matchup:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (5-2) vs. New York Giants (2-6)

When: Sunday, November 7 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Radio: 95.7

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders -3.5

Referee: Clay Martin

Announcing Crew: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

TV Map:

