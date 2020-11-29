Raiders vs. Falcons: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

In Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons. After a tough loss last week, the Raiders need a win to get back on track in the AFC Wild Card hunt. To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this battle:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (6-4) at Atlanta Falcons (3-7)

When: Sunday, November 29 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders -3

Referee: Land Clark

TV: CBS

Announcing Crew: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green