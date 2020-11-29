Raiders vs. Falcons: Three matchups to watch in Week 12 showdown

Three matchups to watch in Raiders' showdown vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Falling to the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff standings after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the Raiders have little margin for error over their next six games.

It is incumbent, therefore, that they beat inferior teams.

That means taking care of the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta. In spite of Jon Gruden’s insistence that the Falcons are one of the best 3-7 teams he’s ever seen — and there is some merit to that given their talent — this is a team the Raiders should handle.

To do that, here are three key matchups.

CB Trayvon Mullen vs. WR Julio Jones

According to Pro Football Focus, Trayvon Mullen is ranked 69th among NFL cornerbacks, a clear sign that he is still a work in progress in his second season. His pass coverage grade, according to PFF, puts him at 48th at his position.