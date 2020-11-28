Raiders vs. Falcons live stream: How to watch NFL game online, on TV

How to watch Raiders-Falcons in Week 12 live online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a last-minute loss to their bitter rivals last week, the Raiders (6-4) can bounce back Sunday with a road win over the Atlanta Falcons (3-7).

The Falcons have been much better lately, going 3-2 since Raheem Morris took over as the interim head coach in Atlanta. The Raiders also have to contend with their first of two consecutive early starts, but Las Vegas can take solace in owning a 3-1 record in the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT window this season.

With a win Sunday, the Raiders would match their highest regular-season win total in coach Jon Gruden's second stint with the franchise. They also could move closer to clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2016, depending upon other results. Las Vegas entered Week 12 in possession of the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Raiders-Falcons game live online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Live stream: CBS All Access