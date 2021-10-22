Raiders vs. Eagles: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch
The Raiders got a much-needed win in Week 6, defeating the Broncos by double digits. Sitting at 4-2, the Raiders are in a great position to make a playoff run. That is especially true if they can get a win on Sunday before their Week 8 bye.
Standing in their way are the Philadelphia Eagles, sitting at 2-4. The Raiders are favored in this game and should win, but we know that nothing is given in the NFL. The Eagles desperately need a win to stay alive in the NFC East, while the Raiders need to continue to stack wins in the ever-competitive AFC West.
To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this interconference matchup:
What: Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (4-2)
When: Sunday, October 24 at 4:05 p.m. E.T.
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
Radio: 95.7
TV: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Odds: Raiders -3
Referee: Clete Blakeman
Announcing Crew: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
