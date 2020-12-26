Raiders vs. Dolphins: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

In Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. This is a must-win game for the Raiders if they want to have any hope of making the playoffs this season. However, they will have to do so without several key defensive starters, including Nicholas Morrow and Clelin Ferrell

To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this matchup:

What: Miami Dolphins (8-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)

When: Saturday, December 26 at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Dolphins -2

Referee: John Hussey

TV: NFL Network

Announcing Crew: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner & Melissa Stark