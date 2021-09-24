Raiders vs. Dolphins: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders have started 2-0 for the second consecutive season. But, can they get to 3-0 and take a commanding lead of the AFC West after three weeks? That remains to be seen.
The Raiders will take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, who will be without their starting quarterback. Instead, it’s Jacoby Brissett who will draw the start for Miami.
To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this AFC matchup:
What: Miami Dolphins (1-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-0)
When: Sunday, September 26 at 4:05 p.m. E.T.
Where: Allegiant Stadium
Radio: 95.7
TV: CBS
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Odds: Raiders -4.5
Referee: Carl Cheffers
Announcing Crew: Ian Eagles, Charles Davis
TV Map:
