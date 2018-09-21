Raiders vs. Dolphins live stream: Watch 2018 NFL Week 3 game online

The Raiders (0-2) are still seeking their first win of the 2018 season Sunday when they play the undefeated Dolphins (2-0) at Hard Rock Stadium.

Is this the week that Jon Gruden gets back in the win column? Will Derek Carr outplay Ryan Tannehill? How many times will Marshawn Lynch turn into Beast Mode?

We'll find out the answers to those questions and more soon enough.

Here's how and when to watch the Raiders-Dolphins game, both on TV and online:

Start time: Sunday, Sept. 23, at 10:00 a.m. PT

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial



