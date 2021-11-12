Raiders vs. Chiefs: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Raiders will play in primetime once again this week, hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. The last time the Raiders hosted the Chiefs, it was also a Sunday Night Football game and that was one of the best games of the year.

This time, the Raiders hope the result is different as they lost on a last-second touchdown to Travis Kelce in 2020. With the AFC West wide open, this is a huge game for both teams and their playoff hopes.

But can either offense find some rhythm after poor performances in Week 9? That should be fascinating to watch as these two teams need to be elite on offense to make a run at the playoffs.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this AFC West matchup:

What: Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

When: Sunday, November 14 at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

TV: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders +2.5

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Announcing Crew: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth

