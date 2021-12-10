Raiders vs. Chiefs: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to stay in the playoff hunt in the AFC, but they’ll need a win on Sunday. Sitting at 6-6, they’ll likely need to win four of their final five games to make the tournament.

Standing in their way this week are the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat them just a few weeks ago in Las Vegas. The final score to that game was 41-14 as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs totaled over 500 yards of offense.

Will the Raiders be able to get their revenge in Week 14? To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this AFC West matchup along with how to watch this game:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

When: Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 p.m. E.T.

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO

Radio: 95.7

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders +9

Referee: Brad Allen

Announcing Crew: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

TV Map:

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.