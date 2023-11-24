Raiders vs. Chiefs: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs is a must-win game in Week 12. With the Raiders falling to 5-6 on the season, they need a win to keep pace in the AFC Wild Card hunt.

If they are able to get a win, they would be at 6-6 and right in the thick of things in the AFC. And, a win on Sunday means that they would still be in the hunt in the AFC West with a tiebreaker over the Chiefs. But as always, easier said than done.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)

When: Sunday, November 26 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: FuboTV (try it free)

Referee Crew: Bill Vinovich

Odds: Chiefs -9

Point Total: 43

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

TV Channel: CBS

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire