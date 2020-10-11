Raiders vs. Chiefs: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

In Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. To get you prepared for the game, here is everything you need to know about this Week 5 contest:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (2-2) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (4-0)

When: Sunday, October 11 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Radio: 95.7 The Game

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Chiefs -11

Referee: Clete Blakeman

TV: CBS

Announcing Crew: Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

TV Map:

