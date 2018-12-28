Raiders vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 17 game online originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

With an emotional win -- and a possible finale -- under their belts, the Raiders will wrap up the 2018 NFL season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City can secure the top seed in the AFC with a win, while an Oakland win would swing that spot -- and the AFC West title -- to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs hung on for a 40-33 win over the Raiders on Dec. 2, but Kansas City has lost its last two games by a cominbed eight points.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have won two of their last three and will try to play spoiler. Oakland can clinch its first winning streak of the season, while quarterback Derek Carr will attempt to extend his interception-less streak to 11 games.

Cornerback Gareon Conley and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst may not play Sunday, but the Raiders are otherwise mostly healthy headed into the season finale. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will not play for the Chiefs, and safety Eric Berry did not practice friday for Kansas City.

Here's how you can stream Raiders-Chiefs live online.

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 30, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV channel: CBS

