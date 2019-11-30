Raiders vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch Week 13 NFL game online

If the Raiders want to make the playoffs, winning Sunday's game in Kansas City would go a long way to helping their cause.

Oakland enters the pivotal Week 13 matchup on the outside of the AFC playoff picture, but a win over the Chiefs would vault the Silver and Black into a tie for the division lead.

A loss would drop the Raiders to 6-6 and put a serious damper on their playoff hopes.

All eyes will be on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who has not won an NFL game in which the temperature has been under 40 degrees at kickoff. According to Weather.com and Accuweather.com, the game-time temperature in Kansas City, Mo. at 3 p.m. CT is expected to be 36 degrees.

Here's how to watch the Raiders-Chiefs Week 13 game online and on TV.

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 1, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV Channel: CBS

