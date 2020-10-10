Raiders vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 5 game online, on TV

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs game online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders get their first taste of division competition in Week 5, as they'll travel to take on the reigning Super Bowl champions in Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After positive COVID-19 tests forced Kansas City to move its game against the New England Patriots back a day, the Chiefs will be taking on the Raiders in a short week. KC has owned Las Vegas in recent years, winning all but one of the past 11 matchups between the two.

Quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders are coming off a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium, and an already depleted defense now faces the most difficult offense in the NFL to slow down.

Here's how to watch Raiders-Chiefs in Week 5:

When: Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial