Raiders vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 11 game online

How to watch Raiders vs. Chiefs in Week 11 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders (6-3) head into Week 11 having a tough test ahead of them. Not only do they have to face a tough overall Kansas City Chiefs (8-1) team, they’ve had a rough week with many players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Still, Las Vegas continues to win and a lot of that has to do with the success of Derek Carr. This season he has accumulated 2,156 passing yards with 16 touchdowns.

The Raiders’ running game also has been spicy. Back in October when they previously faced the Chiefs, those 144 yards helped, and last week they tallied 160 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers.

All signs point to a very interesting game. Especially if running back Josh Jacobs gets the ball -- and he will, my gosh he will.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Raiders-Chiefs game online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:00 p.m.

TV: NBC, Sunday Night Football

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial