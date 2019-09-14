Raiders vs. Chiefs live stream: How to watch NFL Week 2 game online
No AB, no problem.
The Raiders made a statement Monday night that they don't need the embattled wide receiver to win, taking down the Denver Broncos 24-16. Tyrell Williams shined as the team's new No. 1 wideout, hauling in six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Getting the win wasn't without consequence, as rookie defensive back Johnathan Abram was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn rotator cuff. The 22-year-old underwent surgery Friday morning.
The competition for Oakland ratchets up a few notches this week, as the Raiders will take on reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Oakland's defense had a rough go of it in two games against KC last season, allowing 40 and then 35 points as Mahomes lit up the Silver and Black.
Especially with Abram out and Gareon Conley questionable with a neck injury, the secondary could be stretched thin against arguably the most high-powered offense in the league.
Here's how you can watch Raiders-Chiefs:
Start time: Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1:05 p.m. PT
TV channel: FOX (KTVU)
