Raiders vs. Chiefs inactives: Trent Brown, Henry Ruggs III active

Today’s inactive list bears good news for the Raiders. For the first time since the opener, they have OT Trent Brown and WR Henry Ruggs III active.

Brown left the season opener with a calf injury after just three plays. Ruggs got banged up in that game and would see a portion of the snaps the following week before he too was shelved with a knee injury.

Raiders

S Dallin Leavitt

OT Brandon Parker

G Patrick Omameh

WR Bryan Edwards

DT Maliek Collins

Chiefs

RB DeAndre Washington

LB Darius Harris

DE Demone Harris

OL Yasir Durant

TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.