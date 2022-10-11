Raiders vs. Chiefs highlights Week 5
Watch the highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
Alex Smith spent his final NFL season playing for Ron Rivera in Washington, and Smith had some harsh words for Rivera today in response to Rivera blaming the quarterback for his team being in last place. Smith said on ESPN that Rivera should not have put all the blame on Carson Wentz, and that a [more]
Davante Adams took out his frustration in the wrong way Monday night.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
With the Panthers apparently hitting the reset button, and with the Bills reportedly having past interest in running back Christian McCaffrey, reports are emerging that the Bills and Panthers have spoken about McCaffrey. And, of course, conflicting reports are emerging that they haven’t. These things happen from time to time in the NFL. Whether it’s [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo was sharp, San Francisco's running game was efficient and the defense delivered another dominating performance. The opener of a two-game East Coast swing for the 49ers looked good on the scoreboard with a 37-15 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but proved costly on the injury report. The Niners (3-2) lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury, safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, star edge rusher Nick Bosa to an injured groin and kicker Robbie Gould to a bruised knee.
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
Commanders head coach Ron Rivera pushed back at unfair narratives he felt were attached to Carson Wentz after the team traded for him this offseason and said he was spreading confidence to his teammates during offseason work, but he wasn’t nearly as warm toward the team’s quarterback on Monday. Wentz’s interception at the goalline ended [more]
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
The Raiders and Chiefs played a fun back-and-forth game.
The Lions broke a Patriots record Sunday that stood for 27 years, and it's not one Detroit will be proud to hold.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Rivera was blunt a day after Carson Wentz threw a goal-line interception that sealed a loss for the 1-4 the Commanders.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Now that the Panthers have fired Matt Rhule, what happens to the rest of the seven-year, $62 million deal he inked in 2020?
NEW ORLEANS (AP) The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they'll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned? To this point, Hill has hardly resembled a tight end.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.