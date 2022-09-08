Raiders vs Chargers Week 1 Thursday injury report: JC Jackson still not practicing

We’re one day closer to the Raiders season opener vs the Chargers. That means another injury report. And with it we see whether anyone has been upgraded or downgraded.

The answer this time is no, to either. This includes JC Jackson missing yet another practice as he recovers from an ankle procedure he had recently.

Jackson is considered day-to-day with the ankle injury. But every day that passes in which he is unable to practice, even on a limited basis, the odds raise that he will not be in the lineup for the Chargers on Sunday.

The Pro Bowl cornerback has one more practice this week to make what seems a rather slim chance of recovery for the game considering his procedure and original 2-4-week timeline began just over two weeks ago.

Joining him in missing another practice was tight end Donald Parham.

No Raiders players showed up on their Wednesday injury report and since they had only a walk-thru today, there were no status changes.

