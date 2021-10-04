Raiders vs. Chargers: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders will play their second Monday Night Football game of the year in Week 4. They will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a huge divisional matchup. With the Broncos falling on Sunday to the Ravens, both teams have a chance to gain on the Broncos.

With a win in Week 4, the Raiders would move to 4-0. The last time that happened was in 2002, a season in which the Raiders made it to the Super Bowl. They are currently one of two teams (Cardinals) without a loss this season and that is important in a very competitive AFC.

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this AFC West matchup:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

When: Monday, October 4 at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Radio: 95.7

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders +3

Referee: John Hussey

Announcing Crew: Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick

