Raiders vs. Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 16 game online

It'll be a game for pride when the Raiders head to Los Angeles to play the Chargers on Sunday.

Oakland (6-8) departed its final game at the Coliseum with a disappointing loss in Week 15, and fans left heartbroken. Food was thrown on the field and boos rained down from the stands. The team now is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and will be without star running back Josh Jacobs in Week 16.

The Raiders beat the Chargers (5-9) in their only prior encounter this season by a score of 26-24 in Week 10.

LA will do its best to put pressure on Oakland's offensive line and quarterback Derek Carr, who only has been sacked 24 times this season, tied for the fifth-fewest in the league.

Both teams are riding an up-and-down season, so it might come down to whoever wants the win more.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Raiders-Chargers game online and on TV.

Start time: Sunday, Dec. 22, at 1:05 p.m. PT

TV Channel: KPIX-TV (CBS)

