Raiders vs. Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 9 game online

How to watch Raiders vs. Chargers in Week 9 online, on TV

The Raiders will look to keep their NFL playoff push going Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at the brand-new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Las Vegas improved to 4-3 last Sunday with a 16-6 win over in Cleveland, and a win over the Chargers would pull the Raiders into a tie with the Browns (5-3) for the final playoff spot in the AFC. Cleveland is on a bye this week.

Running back Josh Jacobs is coming off a big game against the Browns in which he ran for 129 on 31 carries. Another notable effort from the second-year pro would be good news for the Raiders.

Not only are the Raiders getting their initial look at the Chargers' new home, but they will face rookie quarterback Justin Herbert for the first time. The Oregon product has been sensational in six games this season, completing 153 of 227 passes for 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's only thrown five interceptions along the way.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Raiders-Chargers game online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

