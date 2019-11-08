After getting back to the .500 mark this past Sunday, the Raiders have a chance to move to 5-4 on Thursday night when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at the Oakland Coliseum.

The task of beating the Chargers will be slightly easier with offensive linemen Rodney Hudson and Trent Brown active for the Raiders.

All eyes will be on rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby, who is expected to take on a bigger role with Arden Key suffering a broken foot and Josh Mauro injuring his groin.

[RELATED: Raiders wearing 1970 throwbacks vs. Chargers]

Jon Gruden and the Raiders need a win to keep pace in the hunt for an AFC playoff spot.

Here's how to watch the Raiders-Chargers Week 10 game live online and on TV:

Start time: Thursday, Nov. 7, at 5:20 p.m. PT

TV channel: FOX (KTVU)

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





Raiders vs. Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 10 game online originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area