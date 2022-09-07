Raiders vs Chargers first Week 1 injury report: JC Jackson, Donald Parham miss practice

The Raiders and Chargers first injury report for the 2022 season is out. It looks good for the Raiders as they have no one on it. Not even anyone limited.

As for the Chargers, they were missing CB JC Jackson and TE Donald Parham.

#Raiders have no injuries to report on injury report. CB JC Jackson and TE Donald Parham missed practice for #Chargers pic.twitter.com/1PDX6FDptI — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 7, 2022

Jackson had a procedure on his ankle a couple weeks ago that had a timeline of 2-4 weeks for his return, putting his status for the opener at day-to-day.

Parham’s hamstring is less certain.

Both are injuries worth watching throughout the week, more so Jackson as the Pro Bowl cornerback is a key part of this Chargers defense and their biggest offseason acquisition.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire