Raiders vs. Cardinals Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to avoid going 0-2 for the first time since 2018 on Sunday. To do so, they’ll need to defeat the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Cardinals are coming off a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs as Patrick Mahomes was able to throw five touchdowns in that game. Can Derek Carr and the Raiders find similar success here in Week 2? Or will this be the week the Cardinals bounce back and pull off the upset on the road?

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about how to watch this game, streaming options and all of the latest odds via Tipico:

What: Arizona Cardinals (0-1) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)

When: Sunday, September 18 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Radio: 95.7

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Referee Crew: Clete Blakeman

Odds: Raiders -5.5

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

TV: CBS

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire