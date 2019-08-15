Raiders vs. Cardinals live stream: How to watch NFL preseason game online

The Raiders head to the desert Thursday night for their second preseason game of 2019.

Jon Gruden's squad will face the Kliff Kingsbury's high-flying offense led by No. 1 pick Kyler Murray. The Cardinals are coming off an ugly season, but could be a team on the rise with plenty of weapons for the electrifying QB.

One player to watch who will aim to take Murray down, is Raiders defensive end Arden Key. The second-year pro is seeking advice left and right to help improve his sack totals this season.

The Raiders look to improve to 2-0 in the preseason. Not too many starters will see extensive playing time, but plenty of players will need to step up.

Here's how you can watch the Raiders-Cardinals live online:

Start time: Thursday, Aug. 15, at 5 p.m. PT

TV channel: ESPN

Raiders live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial





