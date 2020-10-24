Raiders vs. Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL game online, on TV

How to watch Raiders-Bucs game in Week 7 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

For the Raiders, they’re going to have a tough matchup Sunday, and not just because they’re going up against a stiff defense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Las Vegas also will be without offensive tackle Trent Brown and safety Johnathan Abram.

Last week, the Bucs held Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to just 160 passing yards and 4.47 yards per attempt, and Tampa happens to be the best rushing defense in the league.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr leads the league with a 73.1 completion percentage this season and tallied 1,442 yards so far this season. Tom Brady, 41, hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 4.

Here’s how to watch Raiders-Bucs in Week 7:

When: Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial