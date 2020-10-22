Raiders vs. Buccaneers game moved to 4:05 p.m. ET due to COVID-19 concerns
Sunday night’s game between the Buccaneers and Raiders has been moved up to the afternoon, the NFL announced Thursday. The decision was made in an effort to ensure that if the Bucs/Raiders game needed to be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, that there would still be a game available for fans to watch Sunday night. The Raiders sent their entire starting offensive line home earlier this week after placing offensive tackle Trent Brown on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and they have yet to practice all week.