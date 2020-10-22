Raiders vs. Buccaneers game moved to 4:05 p.m. ET due to COVID-19 concerns

The Raiders will not be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on primetime this week.

Instead, the Week 7 game that was scheduled to be played on Sunday Night Football has been moved to the afternoon slate, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The game will now be played at 4:05 p.m. E.T. on FOX rather than on NBC.

Schedule changes for Week 7: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders game has been moved to Sunday, October 25 at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX. The Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals game will now be played on Sunday, October 25 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 22, 2020





With some COVID-19 concerns in connection with the Raiders, the league moved this game out of the primetime slot in case this matchup needs to be rescheduled or canceled. With the entire offensive line missing practice for the second straight day for the Raiders, there are question marks surrounding this game and if it will be played at all.

We will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.

