Raiders vs Browns Week 8 inactives: RT Trent Brown is inactive

Friday, Jon Gruden was asked about the status of right tackle Trent Brown, who had tested positive for COVID-19, causing him to miss last Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers and the first two practices this week. Gruden was somewhat non-committal about Brown’s availability for the game.

“Well, we’ll find out,” Gruden said of whether Brown will play against the Browns. “We still have a couple more days to get him acclimated to our game plan. He’s been out for a while as you know, so it’s good to see him back out here, but I won’t make any more statements than that.”

It has been three weeks since Brown played against the Chiefs and that was his only full game this season as he was returning from a calf injury he aggravated on the third snap of the preseason opener.

Well, there was a reason for Gruden’s apprehension, it turns out. Because Trent Brown is among the Raiders players who are inactive for this game.

Gruden was sure to note that not only has Brown been out a while, but he had a deadly virus. Fans may have gotten comfortable with the idea that these NFL players just get over it with no symptoms, but that isn’t always the case.

“I want to find out what his wind is,” Gruden said of Brown. “You know he had COVID-19, which is a serious deal, so we have to find out what his conditioning is like. There’s a lot of other things to weigh into this as well.”

Here are all the inactives for both teams

Raiders

T Trent Brown

WR Bryan Edwards

DE Arden Key

QB Marcus Mariota

WR Rico Gafford

S Dallin Leavitt

Notes: Replacing Trent Brown at right tackle will be Sam Young. Replacing Bryan Edwards at wide receiver will be Nelson Agholor. Replacing Richie Incognito (IR) at left guard will be Denzelle Good. Replacing Damon Arnette at cornerback (IR) will be Nevin Lawson.

Browns

TE Austin Hooper

LB Jacob Phillips

G Wyatt Teller

S Jovante Moffatt

DE Joe Jackson