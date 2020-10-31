Raiders vs. Browns live stream: How to watch NFL Week 8 game online

How to watch Raiders vs. Browns in Week 8 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Sunday won't be your grandparents' Raiders-Cleveland Browns matchup.

For one, the Raiders now play in Las Vegas, their third different city since joining the Browns in the AFC in 1970. For another, the Browns are ... good?

Cleveland is 5-2 for the first time since the new iteration of the Browns first took the field in 1999. Beating the suddenly surging Browns would easily be the Raiders' second-biggest win of the season behind a Week 5 upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, and a victory on Sunday would be a real statement ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Raiders might have to make do without right tackle Trent Brown, whose status is uncertain. The Browns won't have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after he tore his ACL last week.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Raiders-Browns game online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial