Raiders vs. Broncos: Time, TV schedule, odds, streaming, how to watch

The Raiders will look to stop a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they take on the Broncos in Denver. This is a big AFC West matchup as both teams are looking to keep pace with the Chargers atop the division.

Over the last few years, the Raiders have had a ton of success against the Broncos. However, that was with Jon Gruden roaming the sidelines. Now, it will be up to interim head coach Rich Biasacchi to keep the Raiders afloat in the AFC. Can he get his first win as a head coach in Denver in a division battle?

To get you prepared for this game, here is everything you need to know about this interconference matchup:

What: Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) vs. Denver Broncos (3-2)

When: Sunday, October 17 at 4:25 p.m. E.T.

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

Radio: 95.7

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Odds: Raiders +3.5

Referee: Ron Torbert

Announcing Crew: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

TV Map:

