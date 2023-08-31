Raiders vs. Broncos preview Week 1
Here's everything you need to know when the Las Vegas Raiders play the Denver Broncos Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Josh Jacobs held out this preseason after he declined to sign the franchise tag the Raiders tried to place on him.
Which division is the toughest as we head into a new season?
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
The NFL-leading running back could end his holdout soon.
Will Grier played the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
The Raiders decided a QB change is what they needed.
Everyone got their first look at the Broncos offense under Sean Payton.
Payton's explosive criticism of the previous regime raised eyebrows in his coaching fraternity and earned Payton the nickname “Sean Payton-heimer” from one of his contemporaries.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said he didn’t think Davante Adams' leg injury was “crazy serious.”
"My actions are not a true reflection of me," Ruggs said as he apologized to the victim's family in court.
The new regime arrived last season and tried to seize on the success of the previous year. It didn't prove sustainable, and what's next won't be an immediate fix.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
