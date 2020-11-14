Raiders vs. Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL Week 10 game online

How to watch Raiders vs. Broncos in Week 10 online, on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders (5-3), coming off two straight wins, return home to Las Vegas to face the Broncos (3-5) Sunday. It could be another opportunity for the team to ride that confidence against a struggling Denver team.

Derek Carr has tallied 2,002 yards and 16 touchdowns this season with just two interceptions heading into the Week 10 matchup, which is another reason for the team to be confident. He’s looking like the quarterback they have always wanted him to be.

Running back Josh Jacobs also has been making his mark, carrying the ball 161 times for 588 yards and six touchdowns this season.

As far as the Broncos are concerned, this one looks to favor the Raiders. Between Jacobs, Carr and Henry Ruggs III, they’re sitting pretty and could end up with a 6-3 record by the time the game is over.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Raiders-Broncos game online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial