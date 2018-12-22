Raiders vs. Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL Week 16 game online originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Coming off a disappointing loss to the Bengals, the Raiders look to get back on the winning track on Monday night against the Broncos in what could be their final game ever at Oakland Coliseum.

Monday represents the Raiders' final home game of the 2018 campaign, and without a home venue nailed down for next season yet, it's quite possible the Raiders-Broncos matchup is the last of its kind at that storied venue.

Denver (6-8-0) has had a down season, and requires a win in Oakland on Monday in order to have a shot at finishing .500 on the year. The Raiders, who have little to play for other than draft position, would love nothing more than to defeat their longtime division rivals and send their loyal Oakland fans home happy, perhaps for the final time.

