Raiders vs. Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL Week 17 game online

The Raiders (7-8) will face the Denver Broncos (6-9) on Sunday, and Denver has won three out of four heading into the Week 17 matchup.

Oakland will miss star running back Josh Jacobs, who has been battling a fractured shoulder since Week 7. It appears DeAndre Washington will be taking his place.

The Raiders do have slight hopes in making the playoffs in a "so you're saying there's a chance" situation starting with a win over Denver. That doesn't seem far-fetched if Derek Carr can handle the frigid temperatures -- conditions the quarterback usually struggles in.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Raiders-Broncos game online and on TV.

When: Sunday, Dec. 28, at 1:25 p.m. PT

TV Channel: KPIX-TV (CBS)

Live Stream: fuboTV





Raiders vs. Broncos live stream: How to watch NFL Week 17 game