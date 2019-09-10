Raiders vs. Broncos inactives: Keelan Doss won't play in season opener
Raiders fans love Keelan Doss, but they won't get to see the wide receiver play Monday night.
The Alameda native and UC Davis product has been ruled inactive for the Oakland Raiders' 2019 opener against the Denver Broncos.
Doss was the star of HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary series, but didn't make the Raiders' 53-man roster and was cut by the team. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad and initially rebuffed a chance to return to the Raiders after Antonio Brown was released.
But the Raiders persisted and made an offer Doss couldn't refuse. On Monday, he officially re-signed with Oakland.
Here are the full inactives for the Raiders and Broncos:
Raiders
G Jonathan Cooper
WR Keelan Doss
G Gabe Jackson
QB DeShone Kizer
S Dallin Leavitt
DT Corey Liuget
T David Sharpe
Broncos
WR Juwann Winfree
CB Bryce Callahan
FB Andy Janovich
LB Joe Jones
LB Todd Davis
G/C Corey Levin
DE Dre'mont Jones
