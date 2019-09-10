Raiders fans love Keelan Doss, but they won't get to see the wide receiver play Monday night.

The Alameda native and UC Davis product has been ruled inactive for the Oakland Raiders' 2019 opener against the Denver Broncos.

Doss was the star of HBO's "Hard Knocks" documentary series, but didn't make the Raiders' 53-man roster and was cut by the team. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad and initially rebuffed a chance to return to the Raiders after Antonio Brown was released.

But the Raiders persisted and made an offer Doss couldn't refuse. On Monday, he officially re-signed with Oakland.

Here are the full inactives for the Raiders and Broncos:

Raiders

G Jonathan Cooper

WR Keelan Doss

G Gabe Jackson

QB DeShone Kizer

S Dallin Leavitt

DT Corey Liuget

T David Sharpe













Broncos

WR Juwann Winfree

CB Bryce Callahan

FB Andy Janovich

LB Joe Jones

LB Todd Davis

G/C Corey Levin

DE Dre'mont Jones













Raiders vs. Broncos inactives: Keelan Doss won't play in season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area