Raiders vs. Bills Week 4 inactives: LB Nick Kwiatkoski returns

Two Raiders players were questionable on this week’s injury report. Both will play in this game. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski returns after missing the past couple of games and safety Johnathan Abram, who was banged up last week with a shoulder injury will give it a go as well.

Three players were also Doubtful for the game and all three are inactive.

Raiders

OT Trent Brown

WR Bryan Edwards

WR Henry Ruggs III

WR Rico Gafford

S Dallin Leavitt

G Patrick Omameh

Notes: Sam Young will start at right tackle in place of Trent Brown. Nelson Agholor and Zay Jones will start at the wide receiver spots replacing Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards. Nevin Lawson will start at cornerback with Damon Arnette is on IR. Denzelle Good move back to left guard replacing John Simpson (Richie Incognito is on IR).

Bills

LB Del’Shawn Phillips

QB Jake Fromm

RB Zack Moss

G Ike Boettger

TE Lee Smith

